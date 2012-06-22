FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US WCoast Products - Gasoline down on lower demand
#Energy
June 22, 2012 / 5:06 AM / 5 years ago

US WCoast Products - Gasoline down on lower demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, June 21 (Reuters) - June-delivery gasoline fell by a penny in the Los Angeles spot market on Thursday as demand fell off because the contract is near expiration, traders said.

June CARBOB gasoline was offered at 12 cents per gallon under July NYMEX RBOB gasoline. June CARBOB remained at a 2-cent discount to NYMEX RBOB.

July-delivery CARBOB in L.A. gained 7 cents to a 1-cent discount under August NYMEX RBOB gasoline. Bay July CARBOB was trading at 4 cents under NYMEX RBOB.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market was at an offer of 15 cents under NYMEX RBOB gasoline, up 2 cents.

CARB diesel for July delivery was in a bid offer spread of 4 cents/5 cents over August NYMEX heating oil. Bay CARB diesel sold at 2 cents over.

In L.A., EPA diesel was at 1 cent over NYMEX heating oil.

July jet fuel was up a penny at 7.5 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

Diesel in Portland rose 4.5 cents to 9.5 cents per gallon over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting By Erwin Seba; editing by Chris Lewis)

