US WCoast Products - Gasoline gains on Exxon work
#Market News
June 23, 2012

US WCoast Products - Gasoline gains on Exxon work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, June 22 (Reuters) - Gasoline rose in the Los Angeles spot market on Friday due to continuing work at Exxon Mobil Corp’s 149,500 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Torrance, California, traders said.

While the Exxon refinery’s planned work on a coking unit, sulfur plant and hydrotreater was known in the market, a notice the refinery filed on Friday for planned flaring into July signalled the work was not nearing its end as the market had expected, traders said.

July-delivery CARBOB gasoline finished at 5 cents a gallon over August NYMEX RBOB gasoline, a gain of 6 cents from Thursday’s finish.

CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market sold at 2 cents a gallon over August NYMEX RBOB.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market was seen between 5 cents and 10 cents over August RBOB.

July CARB diesel sold at 4 cents over NYMEX heating oil in the L.A. market. San Francisco market CARB diesel was even with L.A.’s price.

Jet fuel in L.A. sold at 7 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil.

