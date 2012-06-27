FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US WCoast Products - Gasoline rises on refinery upsets
#Market News
June 27, 2012 / 12:51 AM / 5 years ago

US WCoast Products - Gasoline rises on refinery upsets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON, June 26 (Reuters) - Los Angeles spot market gasoline rose 3.5 cents Tuesday on upsets at two area refineries, traders said.

Exxon Mobil Corp’s 149,500 barrel per day (bpd) L.A.-area refinery in Torrance, California, reported a breakdown that the company said will have minimal impact on production at the refinery.

Phillips 66’s 132,000 barrel per day (bpd) L.A. refinery in Wilmington, California, reported a sulfur recovery unit shutdown. A spokesman declined to discuss the impact on production at the refinery.

July-delivery CARBOB gasoline finished at 18.5 cents a gallon over August NYMEX RBOB gasoline. July CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market finished at a 1 cent discount to L.A. CARBOB.

Gasoline in the Portland market finished unchanged at a 5-cent offer discount.

August CARBOB in L.A. finished at 12 cents over September NYMEX RBOB.

July CARB diesel finished down 0.75 cent to 4.25 cents over August NYMEX heating oil. Bay market CARB diesel was a penny under L.A.’s price.

August L.A. CARB diesel traded at 3.5 cents over September NYMEX heating oil.

EPA diesel sold down to 2.75 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

July L.A. market jet fuel finished at 6.25 a gallon over August NYMEX RBOB heating oil.

Diesel in Portland was steady at 14 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil.

CARBOB and CARB diesel get their names from the California Air Resources Board, which mandates their formulas. CARBOB is a gasoline meant for use with ethanol. CARB diesel is intended to reduce pollution in California’s major metropolitan areas.

Outside California’s cities, ultra-low sulfur diesel is sued, as authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

