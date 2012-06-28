FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US WCoast Products - Gasoline down on refinery return
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 1:15 AM / in 5 years

US WCoast Products - Gasoline down on refinery return

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON, June 27 (Reuters) - Gasoline fell in the Los Angeles spot market on Wednesday as Exxon Mobil resumed planned operations at its L.A.-area refinery, traders said.

Exxon reported a malfunction early on Tuesday at the 149,500 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Torrance, California, which sent prices for July CARBOB up 3.5 cents.

But on Wednesday, July-delivery CARBOB fell 13 cents to 5 cents a gallon over August NYMEX RBOB.

Exxon did not disclose the unit involved in the upset, but traders said it was a boiler used in the gasoline production process.

The refinery is continuing with a planned overhaul on three other units.

July CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market was even with the L.A. price.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market was discounted by 5 cents from August RBOB.

August CARBOB in L.A. fell 9 cents to a 3-cent premium over September NYMEX RBOB.

July L.A. CARB diesel also retreated, finishing down 0.5 cent at 3.75 cents over August NYMEX heating oil.

EPA diesel was discounted 2 cents from CARB diesel.

L.A. jet fuel gained 0.75 cent to trade at 7 cents over August heating oil.

Diesel in the Portland market was unchanged at 14 cents a gallon over August NYMEX heating oil.

CARBOB and CARB diesel get their names from the California Air Resources Board, which mandates their formulas. CARBOB is a gasoline meant for use with ethanol. CARB diesel is intended to reduce pollution in California’s major metropolitan areas.

Outside California’s cities ultra-low sulfur diesel, as authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, is used.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.