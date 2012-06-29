US WCoast Products - Gasoline rebounds on Shell refinery upset

HOUSTON, June 28 (Reuters) - Gasoline rebounded in the Los Angeles spot market on Thursday after Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s San Francisco Bay-area refinery reported a malfunction to state regulators, traders said.

July-delivery CARBOB in the Los Angeles and San Francisco Bay markets climbed 3 cents to 8.5 cents a gallon over August NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

Gasoline in the Portland market rose to 4 cents over NYMEX RBOB.

Shell said a wet gas compressor at its 156,400 barrel per day (bpd) Martinez, California, refinery malfunctioned early on Thursday. The company declined to provide details of the units involved.

The malfunction also boosted diesel, with CARB diesel gaining 0.75 cent to 4.5 cents on top of NYMEX August heating oil in the L.A. market. EPA diesel in L.A. trailed CARB by 2 cents.

Jet fuel in L.A. rose 0.25 cent to 7.25 cents over August heating oil.

Diesel in the Portland market slid 3 cents to 11 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil.