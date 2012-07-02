FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US WCoast Products - Gasoline falls in thin market
#Energy
July 2, 2012 / 11:48 PM / in 5 years

US WCoast Products - Gasoline falls in thin market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, July 2 (Reuters) - Gasoline fell in a thinly-populated Los Angeles spot market on Monday, sliding 4.75 cents, traders said

July-delivery CARBOB gasoline finished at 3.5 cents a gallon over August NYMEX RBOB gasoline, as few traders and little demand was seen in the market two days before the Independence Day holiday, which marks the high point of the U.S. summer driving season.

CARBOB gasoline in the San Francisco Bay market was even to the L.A. price.

July CARB diesel in L.A. was down 1 cent at 4.5 cents a gallon over August NYMEX heating oil.

July jet fuel was down 0.5 cent at 7 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Bernard Orr

