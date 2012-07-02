US WCoast Products - Gasoline falls in thin market

HOUSTON, July 2 (Reuters) - Gasoline fell in a thinly-populated Los Angeles spot market on Monday, sliding 4.75 cents, traders said

July-delivery CARBOB gasoline finished at 3.5 cents a gallon over August NYMEX RBOB gasoline, as few traders and little demand was seen in the market two days before the Independence Day holiday, which marks the high point of the U.S. summer driving season.

CARBOB gasoline in the San Francisco Bay market was even to the L.A. price.

July CARB diesel in L.A. was down 1 cent at 4.5 cents a gallon over August NYMEX heating oil.

July jet fuel was down 0.5 cent at 7 cents over NYMEX heating oil.