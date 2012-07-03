US WCoast Products - L.A. gasoline unchanged

HOUSTON, July 3 (Reuters) - Gasoline finished unchanged in the Los Angeles spot market on Tuesday as few deals were talked in a thin market, traders said.

July-delivery CARBOB finished at 4.5 cents a gallon over August NYMEX RBOB gasoline, even with Monday’s finish. San Francisco Bay market CARBOB gasoline was discounted a penny from L.A.’s price.

July CARB diesel in L.A. was in a bid-offer spread at 4 cents/5 cents over August NYMEX RBOB heating oil.

July Jet fuel in Los Angeles gained 1 cents to 8 cents a gallon over August NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)