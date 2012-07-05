FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2012

US WCoast Products-Gasoline down on report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON, July 5 (Reuters) - Gasoline fell 5 cents on Thursday in the Los Angeles spot market after a U.S. government report showed a 724,000-barrel increase in West Coast gasoline inventory, traders said.

July-delivery CARBOB gasoline finished at a 2-cent discount to the NYMEX RBOB August contract after the U.S. Energy Information Administration said gasoline inventory for the region reached 27.855 million barrels last week.

July CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market trailed L.A. by 2 cents.

L.A. August CARBOB sold as low as 4 cents under September NYMEX RBOB.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market traded at 5 cents under August NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

July CARB diesel in the Los Angeles market gained 0.5 cent in a bid-offer spread of 3.5 cents/5.5 cents over August NYMEX heating oil.

EIA said distillate stocks on the West Coast fell by 355,000 barrels last week to 11.341 million barrels.

July Bay market CARB diesel was discounted 2.5 cents from L.A.

EPA diesel in L.A. was 2 cents under the CARB diesel price.

Diesel in the Portland, Oregon, market was offered at 8 cents over August NYMEX heating oil.

July-delivery jet fuel sold at 8 cents a gallon over August NYMEX heating oil.

CARBOB and CARB diesel get their names from the California Air Resources Board, which mandates their formulas. CARBOB is a gasoline meant for use with ethanol. CARB diesel is intended to reduce pollution in California’s major metropolitan areas.

Outside California’s cities, ultra-low sulfur diesel, as authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, is used. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Jim Marshall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
