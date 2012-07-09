FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US WCoast Products - Gasoline gains strength
July 9, 2012 / 11:43 PM / in 5 years

US WCoast Products - Gasoline gains strength

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON, July 9 (Reuters) - Gasoline strengthened in the Los Angeles spot market on Monday as an L.A. refinery reported a malfunction, traders said.

July L.A. CARBOB gasoline rose 0.75 cent to a discount of 9 cents a gallon under August NYMEX RBOB gasoline. August L.A. CARBOB rose 2.5 cents to a 3.5-cent discount under NYMEX September RBOB.

Tesoro Corp’s 103,800 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles Refinery in Wilmington, California, reported a malfunction on the delayed coking unit to California pollution regulators.

A Tesoro spokeswoman said the malfunction on the coker, which boosts the amount of refinable material obtained from a barrel of crude oil, would not impair the refinery’s ability to meet its supply commitments.

July CARBOB in the Bay market was discounted 2 cents under the L.A. price.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market, gained 2 cents to trade at 7 cents under August NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

July CARB diesel rose 0.75 cent to finish at 4.5 cents over August NYMEX heating oil in the Los Angeles market. CARB diesel in the Bay market was 2 cents under NYMEX heating oil.

EPA diesel in L.A. was offered at 3.5 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

Diesel in the Portland market was in a bid-offer spread of 8 cents/12 cents over August heating oil.

Jet fuel in L.A. sold at 7.5 cents a gallon over August NYMEX heating oil.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
