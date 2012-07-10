US WCoast Products - Gasoline jumps on repairs

HOUSTON, July 10 (Reuters) - Repairs at a Los Angeles-area refinery sent gasoline up 12 cents in the Los Angeles spot market on Tuesday, traders said.

July-delivery CARBOB gasoline rose to 3 cents a gallon over August NYMEX RBOB gasoline in L.A. while CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market lagged by 2 cents behind price in the southern California market.

Tesoro Corp said the delayed coking unit, which increases the amount of refinable material that can be taken from a barrel of crude oil, was shut at its 103,800 barrel per day Los Angeles Refinery in Wilmington, California, for repairs.

The refinery would be able to meet its obligations, Tesoro said.

Refiners were seen buying heavily in the L.A. spot market on Tuesday.

CARB diesel in the Los Angeles market rose a penny to finish at 6 cents a gallon over August NYMEX heating oil. CARB diesel in the Bay was 0.5 cent weaker.

EPA diesel in L.A. trailed CARB diesel by 2 cents a gallon.

Jet fuel in L.A. held on to an 8-cent-per-gallon premium over August NYMEX heating oil.