US WCoast Products - Gasoline climbs on rumored shutdown

HOUSTON, July 12 (Reuters) - Gasoline climbed 12 cents Thursday on rumors that a Los Angeles refinery’s gasoline-producing unit was shut for unplanned repairs, traders said.

July-delivery CARBOB gasoline finished at 13 cents a gallon over August NYMEX RBOB gasoline. CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market was discounted by 4 cents from the L.A. price.

Prompt gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market rose 6.5 cents to 2 cents over August RBOB.

August L.A. CARBOB gasoline finished at a 10-cent premium over September NYMEX RBOB.

July CARB diesel was steady at 4.5 cents over August NYMEX heating oil in the L.A. market. CARB diesel in the Bay market was in a bid-offer spread of 3 cents under/1 cent over August heating oil.

Diesel in the Portland market climbed 6 cents to 17 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

Jet fuel in L.A. finished unchanged at 8 cents a gallon over August heating oil.

CARBOB and CARB diesel formulas are mandated by the California Air Resources Board. CARBOB is gasoline meant for use with ethanol. CARB diesel is intended to reduce pollution in California’s major metropolitan areas.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel, as authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, is used outside California’s cities. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Jijo Jacob)