US WCoast Products - Gasoline retreats on easing supply worries

HOUSTON, July 13 (Reuters) - Gasoline retreated in the Los Angeles spot market on Friday as fears about supply eased, traders said.

L.A. July-delivery CARBOB gasoline finished at 7 cents a gallon over August NYMEX RBOB, down 6 cents from Thursday. San Francisco Bay market July CARBOB was 3 cents behind L.A.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market gained 6 cents to sell at 12.5 cents over August NYMEX RBOB.

July CARB diesel rose 1 cent to finish at 5.5 cents over August NYMEX heating oil. CARB diesel in the Bay finished at 2.75 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

Portland-market diesel fell 1 cent to 16 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

Jet fuel in Los Angeles rose 1 cent on weekend short covering to 9 cents a gallon over August NYMEX heating oil.

CARBOB and CARB diesel formulas are mandated by the California Air Resources Board. CARBOB is gasoline meant for use with ethanol. CARB diesel is intended to reduce pollution in California’s major metropolitan areas.

Ultra-low sulfur diesel, as authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, is used outside California’s cities. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gary Hill)