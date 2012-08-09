FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US WCoast Products - Gasoline retreats on inventory rise
#Market News
August 9, 2012 / 1:35 AM / in 5 years

US WCoast Products - Gasoline retreats on inventory rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Gasoline retreated in West Coast spot markets on Wednesday after a U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed regional gasoline inventory rose 110,000 barrels to 26.7 million barrels, traders said.

August CARBOB gasoline fell 6 cents to 24 cents a gallon over September NYMEX RBOB gasoline, while in the San Francisco Bay market CARBOB was down 2 cents at 35 cents a gallon over.

The fire-damaged crude distillation unit (CDU) at Chevron Corp’s 245,000 barrel per day (bpd) San Francisco Bay-area refinery in Richmond, California, continues to dominate the market.

Chevron said transportation fuel production is continuing at Richmond, but declined to say at what level.

Traders have said they expect the CDU to be shut for up to three months for repairs.

September L.A. CARBOB was sold at 32 cents a gallon over October NYMEX RBOB.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market was steady in a bid-offer spread at 20 cents/22 cents over September RBOB.

Los Angeles-market August CARB diesel rose 3 cents to 15 cents a gallon over September NYMEX heating oil. Bay-market CARB diesel retreated 1.5 cents to 17.5 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

Jet fuel in L.A. gained 3 cents to a bid-offer spread of 13 cents/14 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
