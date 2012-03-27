US WCoast Products - Gasoline dips

HOUSTON, March 27 (Reuters) - Gasoline dipped in the Los Angeles spot market on Tuesday due to low demand, traders said.

April-delivery CARBOB gasoline slid 1 cent to a 2-cent-a-gallon discount below May NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

San Francisco Bay CARBOB gasoline remained at a 2-cent discount to L.A.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market was down 1 cent at a 4-cent premium over NYMEX RBOB

CARB diesel also retreated in L.A. on lower demand, trading at 13 cents a gallon over May NYMEX heating oil.

EPA-grade diesel was 2 cents below CARB diesel in L.A.

Jet fuel sold at a 13-cent premium over NYMEX heating oil in the Los Angeles market.

Portland diesel was offered at 25 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil.