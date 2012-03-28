FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 28, 2012 / 10:45 PM / in 6 years

US WCoast Products - Gasoline down on EIA report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON, March 28 (Reuters) - Gasoline fell in California spot markets on Wednesday after the U.S. government reported an increase in West Coast gasoline inventory.

March-delivery CARBOB gasoline was done a penny lower at a 3-cent-a-gallon discount under May NYMEX RBOB gasoline in Los Angeles.

In the San Francisco Bay market, CARBOB was 2 cents lower than the L.A. price.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market was up 1 cent at 5 cents a gallon over NYMEX RBOB.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said West Coast gasoline stockpiles rose 379,000 barrels last week to 31.1 million barrels.

Distillates gained on a 185,000-barrel drop in diesel inventory on the West Coast to 13.2 million barrels.

CARB diesel in the Los Angeles market rose 2 cents to 15 cents a gallon over NYMEX May heating oil. CARB diesel in the Bay was 2 cents below the southern California price.

EPA-grade diesel was also 2 cents below the CARB diesel price in L.A.

Jet fuel rose 3.25 cents to finish at 16.25 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil.

Diesel in Portland, Oregon, was a penny stronger at 26 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil.

