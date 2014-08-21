FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. WCoast Products - Gasoline gains on small build
August 21, 2014 / 12:20 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. WCoast Products - Gasoline gains on small build

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - California gasoline’s premium gained 3 cents on Wednesday after the U.S. government reported a smaller than expected increase in West Coast gasoline inventory, traders said.

August-delivery CARBOB gasoline finished at 8 cents a gallon over September NYMEX RBOB gasoline in Los Angeles.

San Francisco Bay market August CARBOB gasoline climbed 4 cents a gallon to 24 cents a gallon over September NYMEX RBOB.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said West Coast gasoline supply rose 101,000 barrels last week to 27.1 million barrels.

CARBOB gasoline is mandated by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for use in the state and meets more stringent anti-pollution standards than gasoline in most of the country, as required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. CARBOB is made to blend with ethanol.

In the Portland, Oregon, market, EPA gasoline rose 2.5 cents a gallon to 17.5 cents a gallon over September NYMEX RBOB.

As with gasoline, a state-specific ultra-low sulfur diesel is required by the CARB, with a more stringent formula than EPA diesel.

L.A. August CARB diesel gained 1 cent to 10 cents a gallon over September NYMEX heating oil. August CARB diesel also rose 1 cent to 12.5 cents a gallon over September NYMEX heating oil.

Portland EPA diesel rose 1.5 cents a gallon to 12.5 cents a gallon over September NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
