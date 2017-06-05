FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar stock index tumbles 5.5 pct at open after rift with Saudi, GCC states
June 5, 2017 / 6:43 AM / 2 months ago

Qatar stock index tumbles 5.5 pct at open after rift with Saudi, GCC states

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 5 (Reuters) - Qatar's stock market plunged at the opening on Monday after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed ties with Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

The Qatari stock index sank 5.7 percent in the first five minutes of trade. Some of the market's top blue chips were hit hardest, with Vodafone Qatar, the most heavily traded stock, sliding 8.9 percent.

Qatar National Bank, the country's largest bank, dropped 4.6 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

