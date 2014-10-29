FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euronext to launch rapeseed meal, oil futures on Nov 14
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 29, 2014 / 3:51 PM / 3 years ago

Euronext to launch rapeseed meal, oil futures on Nov 14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - European exchange Euronext said on Wednesday it would launch futures and options for rapeseed oil and rapeseed meal on Nov. 14.

These would come in addition to the existing rapeseed market <0#COM:>, thereby offering a full rapeseed complex.

“The new contracts provide a clear response to the high volatility in the oilseeds sector and offer the industry with a way to hedge their entire purchase and output chain as well as their crushing margin,” Euronext said on its website.

The exchange had announced its intention to launch these products in January.

This is Euronext’s second attempt to launch a rapeseed oil futures market after weak demand put an end to it only a year following a first launch in 2007. (Reporting by Valerie Parent, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.