U.S. rates futures turn up briefly after U.S. jobs data

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rates futures rose briefly on Friday, erasing their initial decline, as data showed domestic payrolls grew slower than forecast, supporting the view the Federal Reserve might not consider raising interest rates before the second half of 2015.

Federal funds futures for July 2015 delivery were last unchanged on the day at 99.76 after hitting a session high at 99.77 after the latest jobs report.

Fed funds futures implied traders have not fully priced in a possible Fed rate hike until Nov. 2015. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)