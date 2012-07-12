TEXT-S&P Assigns Prelim 'BBB-' Rating To 95 Express Lanes LLC

Overview

-- U.S. public/private partnership 95 Express Lanes LLC (95 Express Lanes) is issuing senior bonds through a conduit issuer to design, build, and finance a managed-lanes highway project south of Washington, D.C.

-- We are assigning our ‘BBB-’ rating to the debt.

-- We base the stable outlook on our assessment of construction arrangements, counterparty dependency assessments, and traffic demand.

Rating Action

On July 12, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its preliminary ‘BBB-’ rating to the approximately $261 million senior-lien revenue bonds due 2034-2040 issued by the Virginia Small Business Financing Authority on behalf of 95 Express Lanes LLC. The rating is subject to our review of executable documentation that includes terms represented by 95 Express Lanes LLC and which we included in our rating conclusion. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The project is a public/private partnership concession from the Virginia Dept. of Transportation to develop, design, finance, construct, operate, and maintain the I-95 managed-lanes project south of Washington, D.C. The concessionaire is 95 Express Lanes LLC, which is owned 90% by the DRIVe USA Investments LLC fund and 10% by Fluor Enterprises Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Fluor Corp. (A-/Stable/A-2). The DRIVe USA Investments fund is owned 75% by Australia-based toll-road operator Transurban Group (not rated). Transurban Finance Co. Pty Ltd., the financing arm of Transurban Group, is rated BBB+/Stable/--. Our assessment of Transurban Group’s credit quality is that it does not limit the project rating.

The rating reflects traffic and revenue risk, a construction program that mitigates risk at the rating level, and a leveraged financial profile. The project will be part of a regional network of managed lanes and will consist of about 29 miles of reversible managed lanes between Stafford County, Va. and the city of Alexandria, Va. in the median of portions of I-95 and I-395. The project benefits from a comprehensive agreement with the Dept. of Transportation that allows it to collect toll revenue from the managed lanes for about 73 years after operations begin.

The rating also reflects the assumption that the project will borrow about $300 million of Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) debt in 2012-2013 with terms that are typical of past TIFIA loans. The concession agreement includes certain protections for the concessionaire if the terms of the TIFIA loan differ significantly from past loans, including additional equity commitments from both the project sponsors and the Virginia Dept. of Transportation if the TIFIA loan were not to be issued in full. This would reduce the total amount of debt and would benefit senior lenders. Our forecast of debt service coverage assumes that TIFIA terms will be similar to those of many past TIFIA loans, with mandatory interest payments representing about 25% of total TIFIA debt service in about 2022-2039.

We believe that a key risk is the uncertainty around initial traffic and revenue levels when the project begins operations in about 2015. The sponsors’ traffic and revenue forecast, which was confirmed by an independent review from the lenders’ traffic and revenue advisor Hatch Mott Macdonald, forecasts strong debt service coverage, even including TIFIA debt service, during the ramp-up period in 2015-2016 and during the stabilized operating period thereafter. Our rating is based on our base case, which shows lower revenue due to several conservative assumptions. We assume that economic conditions in the first year of operations (2015) reflect those in 2010, which reduces revenue significantly. We assume no increase in drivers’ value of time during the forecast. We reduce the annualization factor for converting average weekday revenue to annual revenue from the 290 figure used by the sponsors’ forecast to 270, reducing sponsor revenues by about 7%.

We assume an extra year of ramp-up. Instead of the sponsors’ assumption that revenue will be reduced 30% below stabilized forecast levels in 2015 and 10% in 2016, we assume that the first three years will be reduced 30%, 20% and 10%, respectively. We assume that leakage due to violations remains high, at about 5% per year, which is a significant increase from the sponsors’ base case assumption of 2.7% to 3.7% after 2016. The sponsors and we both assume that leakage will be 6.3% to 6.6% in 2015-2016.

The result of our assumptions is a forecast of toll revenue that is about 60% to 70% of the sponsors’ forecast. We also assume an increase in operating expenses. Under our base case, debt service coverage, including mandatory TIFIA payments is strong in general, averaging 1.8x in 2017-2039. The minimum coverage under our base case is 1.3x to 1.4x and occurs in about 2017-2019 following ramp-up, and in about 2032-2033 after principal repayments begin in 2030. Liquidity in the project is more than sufficient to cover any potential shortfalls that we foresee during 2015-2016, when we assume that the project will draw about $12 million of its $35 million ramp-up reserve account.

The ‘BBB-’ rating reflects the following credit strengths:

-- The project is in a heavily congested corridor used by commuters during the weekdays and weekend traffic to a lesser degree. The project will likely open two years after regional drivers have been using the I-495 Capital Beltway (495 Express Lanes) managed lanes, which connect with the project, so many drivers will be accustomed to using managed lanes;

-- The project serves a region with a large commuter base extending south of Washington, D.C. The service area is part of a deep and diverse economy anchored by the federal government and its agencies, high technology and professional and business service companies, with high wealth and income levels and historically strong population growth.

-- We believe the concession agreement is reasonable and compensates the project for expansion of identified competing parallel roads and a high number of high-occupancy vehicles (HOV), which do not pay a toll.

-- Construction is relatively straightforward, consisting mainly of additional lanes in the median of I-95 and I-395, and the electronic tolling system. Fluor Corp. is a well-qualified and experienced contractor. Under the design build contract, Fluor will complete the project, including the installation and operations of the electronic tolling system, which is commercially proven. Fluor also guarantees up to 40% of the design-build contract costs, in addition to liquidated damages for late completion and a letter of credit equal to 7.5% of construction costs.

The project has the following credit risks:

-- As a managed-lanes project, it is exposed to traffic volume risk if congestion on the free general-purpose lanes does not generate sufficient demand for the managed lanes. In addition, the project is exposed to regional economic trends, including during ramp-up and uncertain long-term traffic and revenue growth trends.

-- Our base case includes more conservative assumptions that that of the sponsors, leading to lower revenue and debt service coverage forecasts;

-- The project’s senior-lien principal repayments are back-loaded and, under the S&P base case, this causes lower debt service coverage when senior-lien principal begins to be repaid.

Liquidity

The project’s liquidity during construction and operations is satisfactory for the investment-grade rating.

Liquidity during operations will include a debt service reserve account funded to the greater of 12 months’ interest or nine months’ debt service on the senior bonds.

A ramp-up reserve account will be funded with $35 million at substantial completion (or Dec. 31, 2014, if substantial completion is delayed beyond that date). After the third anniversary of substantial completion, if a release test of 1.2x senior, mandatory, and scheduled TIFIA debt service coverage is achieved and the TIFIA capitalized interest period has ended, then most of the reserve may be released. However, the reserve must retain at least nine months’ TIFIA mandatory debt service.

When the ramp-up reserve is released, the project will use a portion to fund an operating and maintenance reserve account with the greater of $7.5 million or 25% of the actual operating expenses of the prior year.

A major maintenance reserve provides significant smoothing of capital spending by reserving the current year’s expenses plus 80%, 60%, 40%, and 20% of the following four years’ expenses, respectively.

A distribution test of 1.3x, including senior debt service and mandatory and scheduled TIFIA debt service, provides additional liquidity if debt service coverage is low.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that the project will have sufficient liquidity to complete construction and pay debt service during ramp-up, and that traffic congestion on the general-purpose lanes will generate sufficient demand for the managed lanes to provide adequate coverage of senior and TIFIA debt service. We are unlikely to raise the rating before the traffic ramp-up period is complete, which our base case assumes will occur in 2017-2018. Factors that could lead us to lower the rating include significant construction delays or cost overruns, which we consider unlikely given the straightforward construction task, or traffic levels following ramp-up that are significantly below our base case, which we also consider unlikely.

