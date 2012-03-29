TEXT-Fitch Rates Abel Funding's and Tasman Funding's ABCP 'F1sf'

SYDNEY, March 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Abel Funding Pty Ltd and Tasman Funding Inc (collectively Abel Tasman) asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) a Short-Term rating of ‘F1sf’. Abel Tasman is a partially supported multi-seller ABCP conduit sponsored by The Royal Bank of Scotland plc (RBS, ‘A’/Stable/‘F1’).

Abel Funding Pty Ltd is structured to issue EUR, GBP and AUD ABCP and Tasman Funding Inc. is structured to issue US ABCP. The conduit has a maximum tenor of 185 days to fund the purchase of eligible assets up to an aggregate programme limit of USD8bn and as at end-February 2012, had USD3.37bn of ABCP outstanding. The rating is based on the credit and liquidity support provided by RBS, the credit quality of the assets funded through the conduit, the managerial capabilities of RBS and the programme’s legal structure.

RBS (Australia) Pty Ltd serves as the programme manager and administrator responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the conduit. The manager’s responsibilities include negotiating and structuring all asset purchases, monitoring asset performance, arranging the issuance and payment of ABCP and transaction-specific credit and liquidity facilities, entering into hedge agreements and making funding requests under applicable liquidity and credit agreements, if necessary. Fitch considers RBS’s ability to perform these duties to be in line with that of market peers.

Currently, a pool of eight multi-seller asset portfolios is funded through the issuance of Abel Tasman ABCP, all of which are partially supported by liquidity, thereby creating an exposure to the performance of the underlying assets for ABCP note holders. Fitch’s analysis therefore considered the amount of enhancement and structural protection provided for these specific assets and determined the level of support for the partially-supported assets to be commensurate with the rating on the ABCP.

In addition, the programme also benefits from fungible programme-wide credit enhancement by way of a letter of credit, sized at a minimum of 8% of the outstanding ABCP that may also be used to cover losses in excess of the transaction-specific credit enhancement. Liquidity supports the conduit up to 102% of the face value of ABCP outstanding and RBS is currently Abel Tasman’s sole liquidity provider.

The rating addresses the likelihood of investors receiving the full face value of the ABCP on the maturity date, in accordance with the terms of the transaction documents.