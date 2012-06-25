TEXT-S&P Affirms AGL Energy 'BBB' Rtgs; Otlk Stable, Off Watch Neg

(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- AGL Energy has raised more than A$1.4 billion in the past three months in order to support its planned acquisition of the Loy Yang A (LYA) power station in the State of Victoria.

-- In our view, this amount is sufficient to not only pay all acquisition costs but also to repay the 2012 debt maturity at LYA, thereby removing a potential large liquidity call for AGL Energy.

-- Although there remains approximately A$150 million to be raised through the completion of the bookbuild of the retail part of the company’s A$900 million equity raising, we believe there is limited risks of any significant shortfall that could threaten the company’s liquidity position.

-- As a result, we have affirmed the ‘BBB’ corporate and debt ratings on AGL Energy.

-- The outlook is stable. Rating Action On June 25, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BBB’ long-term corporate credit rating and debt ratings on AGL Energy Ltd. and the company’s 100%-owned subsidiaries, AGL Hydro Partnership and Powerdirect Australia Pty Ltd. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were initially placed on Feb. 24, 2012.

The outlook is stable. Rationale The rating affirmation follows the settlement of the institutional portion of the A$900 million equity raising launched by AGL Energy at the end of May 2012, as well as the initial settlement of the retail portion, taking AGL Energy’s funding for the acquisition to more than A$1.4 billion. In February 2012, AGL Energy had announced its intention to purchase the shares it did not already own in Great Energy Alliance Corporation Pty Ltd. (GEAC), the owner of the Loy Yang A (LYA) power station in the State of Victoria (AAA/Stable/A-1+).

The total acquisition costs of less than A$300 million would have been fully covered by the A$650 million subordinated notes issuance completed in April 2012. The expected final raising of A$1.55 billion has demonstrated the company’s support for its financial risk profile and the rating. In our view, the funding raised to date is sufficient to not only pay all transaction and acquisition costs, but also to take out LYA’s A$565 million debt scheduled to mature in November 2012, as well as the junior debt (A$234 million) at LYA.

These two debt repayments will remove any immediate liquidity risks linked to an impending maturity, and will also materially improve the debt service coverage at LYA (under the existing project finance structure), removing the potential for any cash trapping within that structure. There remains about A$150 million of cash to be received from the completion of the retail shortfall bookbuild (due to settle by the end of June). Nevertheless, we are comfortable that the A$1.4 billion already raised is sufficient to not only remove any potential liquidity risks for AGL Energy relating to the LYA acquisition but also to materially reduce the debt burden of LYA.

This is a key step to ensuring that the acquisition is ultimately neutral from a financial risk profile. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that AGL Energy has prudently financed this acquisition and associated debt repayment at LYA. This approach supports its financial risk profile at a time when we believe this transaction will, in the short term, marginally weaken its business risk profile. The inherent risks of integrating this large generation asset into the company’s wholesale and retail portfolios could undermine the business risk profile. The stable outlook further reflects our view that the company continues to deliver some of the customer growth in New South Wales that it is targeting without pressuring margins, while maintaining a prudent and timely hedging strategy. Although we believe that the LYA acquisition could ultimately benefit AGL Energy’s business risk profile, we are of the view that any upgrade is unlikely in the near term.

This is not only due to our perception of the operational and integration risks linked to LYA, but also due to the company’s potentially large capital-expenditure program. Proposed projects include the Dalton peaking plant, the Newcastle gas storage facility, and the recently announced SolarFlagship project, which, combined, could represent an investment of about A$1 billion, although not all are yet committed. Downward rating pressure could emerge if: AGL’s risk-management policies led to more aggressive hedging practices, or if the company aggressively pursues and funds its strategy of expanding its vertically integrated portfolio or any other growth opportunities in a manner that materially weakens its financial profile beyond our expectations.

Related Criteria And Research 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From AGL Energy Ltd. AGL Hydro Partnership Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- BBB/Watch Neg/-- Powerdirect Australia Pty Ltd. Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/NR BBB/Watch Neg/NR AGL Energy Ltd. Senior Unsecured BBB BBB/Watch Neg