TEXT-Fitch affirms 3 AIMS RMBS Trust transactions

SYDNEY, April 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed AIMS 2004-1 Trust, AIMS 2005-1 Trust and AIMS 2007-1. These transactions are backed by pools of first-ranking Australian residential mortgages originated by AIMS Home Loans Pty Limited and Loancorp Pty Limited. The rating actions are as follows:

AIMS 2004-1 Trust:

AUD35.9m Class A3 (ISIN AU300AIM2035) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

AUD18m Class B (ISIN AU300AIM2043) affirmed at ‘Bsf’; Outlook Stable

AIMS 2005-1 Trust:

AUD56.51m Class A (ISIN AU300AIM3017) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

AUD12.8m Class B (ISIN AU300AIM3025) affirmed at ‘Bsf’; Outlook Stable

AIMS 2007-1 Trust:

AUD79.79m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0002663) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

AUD16.3m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0002671) affirmed at ‘B‘sf; Outlook Stable

The rating actions reflect Fitch’s view that credit enhancement levels are able to support the notes’ current ratings. The credit quality and performance of the loans in the respective collateral pools remain in line with the agency’s expectations.

All transactions are paying down sequentially, with principal collections being allocated to repayment of the Class A notes. The transactions have benefited from an increase in credit enhancement due to amortisation and seasoning since issuance.

“The underlying mortgage loans in these transactions have performed in line with Fitch’s expectations, with the 30+ day arrears for January 2012 standing at 3.98%, 3.66% and 5.41% for AIMS 2004-1 Trust, AIMS 2005-1 Trust and AIMS 2007-1 respectively. They remain above Fitch’s 30+ Day Dinkum Index,” said Kim Bui, Analyst in Fitch’s Structured Finance team.

All loans contained in the collateral pools have lenders’ mortgage insurance (LMI) in place, with policies provided by QBE Lenders’ Mortgage Insurance Limited (Insurer Financial Strength ‘AA-'/Stable), Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd and MGIC Australia Pty Limited. Any losses not covered by LMI policies to date have been covered by excess spread.