BRIEF-No rating impact on Airspeed Limited following amendments and changes associated with the sale of the servicer
#Financials
June 6, 2012 / 11:56 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-No rating impact on Airspeed Limited following amendments and changes associated with the sale of the servicer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Moody’s announced today that (a) the sale of RBS Aerospace Limited (the Servicer) by Royal Bank of Scotland plc (RBS Bank) to Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group , Inc. ( SMFG), and its affiliate, Sumitomo Corporation (SMBC), (b) Amendment Number 1. to the Servicing Agreement (the Amendment), and (c) the Resignation and Appointment of Insurance Servicer and the Resignation and Appointment of Accounting Servicer (the Transfers), all effected on June 1, 2012, in and of itself, will not result in a reduction, withdrawal, or placement under review for possible downgrade of the ratings currently assigned to any class of outstanding notes issued by Airspeed Limited Trust, at this time.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
