TEXT: S&PBulletin: Altria Group Rtgs Unaffected By Tax Agreemnt

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor‘s) May 23, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that the ratings and outlook on Richmond, Va.-based Altria Group Inc. (BBB/Stable/A-2) are not immediately affected by the company’s announcement that it has reached an agreement with the IRS regarding previous tax benefits that Philip Morris Capital Corp. (PMCC) had taken related to lease-in lease-out (LILO) and sale-in lease-out (SILO) leveraged lease transactions. Under the settlement, Altria expects to pay about $500 million in federal and state income taxes (including estimated interest), of which the company estimates $450 million related to federal taxes will be paid by June 30, 2012. We expect the company to primarily use cash on hand and free cash flow generation to fund its settlement payments. As a result of the settlement, the IRS agreed not to assess additional taxes or penalties against Altria.

We believe that Altria’s liquidity will remain strong. We expect the company will continue to manage planned share repurchases and its overall financial policy so as to fund these settlement payments primarily through existing cash on hand and cash flow generation. We expect the company will maintain lease- and pension-adjusted total debt to EBITDA in the low-2x area throughout 2012, and that the company will continue to generate significant free operating cash flow, which we estimate will be close to the $3.5 billion area in 2012.