TEXT: Fitch: Amcor's Rating Unaffected by Aperio Acquisition

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Australia-based Amcor Limited’s acquisition of Aperio group (Aperio) will have no impact on the former’s ‘BBB’ rating (Stable Outlook). This reflects the agency’s expectation that the increase in leverage associated with the acquisition will be manageable within Amcor’s rating and that Aperio will contribute positively to Amcor’s flexible packaging operations in Asia.

Amcor announced yesterday that it had reached an agreement to acquire Aperio for AUD238m. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval. Aperio is a flexible packaging business that caters to Asia Pacific.

Fitch estimates that a 100% debt-funded acquisition with near break-even earnings from Aperio as well as AUD25m in cash costs to achieve synergies will result in Amcor’s peak forward-looking adjusted debt to EBITDAR remaining at below 2.5x, which is below the current negative rating guideline of 3x.

”Amcor’s track record in the integration of flexible packaging businesses is strong - the first half 2012 results are a case in point,“ said Johann Kenny, Director in Fitch’s Corporate rating team. This acquisition provides a complimentary Asian-centric business that will augment the successfully integrated Alcan Packaging business.”

Aperio will marginally improve Amcor’s quality of revenues by increasing the share of more stable income streams from the flexible packaging business by 2% to 52%. The transaction will also improve the geographical diversification of flexible packaging business revenues by increasing the contribution of emerging markets to 16% from 14%.