TEXT-S&PBulletin: Ansell Ltd. Rtg Unaffected By Comasec Acquisition

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor‘s) Aug. 7, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on Ansell Ltd. (BBB-/Stable/--) remain unchanged following the company’s announcement of the acquisition of Comasec SAS, a European-based manufacturer of personal protective equipment that specializes in gloves.

We consider the acquisition to be complementary to the company’s existing business. It should also further increase Ansell’s product and geographic diversity, in line with the company’s “fair” business risk profile. These benefits are partially offset, however, by the higher exposure to flat European markets, which may affect the group’s profitability if economic weakness in Europe were to prolong.

While there is capacity in Ansell’s current credit metrics to fund the acquisition with cash and debt, we note that it will reduce the headroom within the company’s “modest” financial risk profile to undertake further debt-funded acquisitions or withstand any earnings pressures in the short term. Nonetheless, we believe Ansell should continue to generate cash-flow protection metrics and manage its liquidity in line with our expectations for the rating.