TEXT-Fitch Rates ANZ National Bank's Covered Bonds 'AAA'

SYDNEY, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ANZ National Bank Limited’s (ANZNBL, ‘AA-'/Stable/‘F1+') EUR750m Series 2012-3 mortgage covered bonds ‘AAA’ ratings. The Outlook is Stable.

The rating is based on ANZNBL’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘AA-', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 (high) and an asset percentage (AP) of 80.6%, which is below Fitch’s breakeven AP of 83.9%.

In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds’ rating, the ‘AAA’ rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the issuer’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) was downgraded by two or more notches; (ii) the D-Cap fell by more than one category; (iii) the AP level Fitch takes into account in its analysis goes above the breakeven point of 83.9%.

ANZ National Bank Limited

Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: ‘AA-', Outlook Stable

Mortgage covered bond rating: ‘AAA’, Outlook Stable

D-Cap: 2 (high)

Asset segregation: very low

Liquidity gap and systemic risk: high

Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate

Systemic alternative management: moderate

Privileged derivatives: moderate

The driver of the D-Cap is the high risk assessment for liquidity gap and systemic risk. This is principally driven by programme documentation which provides, in certain circumstances, for a six-month period prior to a scheduled covered bond maturity for cover pool asset sales, while Fitch has assessed the time required to sell cover pool assets in New Zealand as 12 months. The D-Cap of 2, when combined with ANZNBL’s IDR and potential recovery uplift, supports a ‘AAA’ rating on the covered bonds.

As of 31 August 2012, the cover pool consisted of 34,851 loans secured by first ranking mortgages of New Zealand residential properties with a total outstanding balance of NZD4.91bn. The portfolio is wholly made up of full documentation loans which have a weighted average current loan-to-value ratio of 63.7%, and a weighted average seasoning of 28.7 months. Floating-rate loans represent 54.6% of the cover pool.

In a ‘AAA’ scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 15.9%, and a weighted average recovery rate of 45.8%. The cover pool is geographically distributed around New Zealand’s population centres, with the largest concentrations being in Auckland (41.9%), Canterbury (centred on Christchurch, 9.9%), Waikato (9.8%) and Wellington (15.3%). The agency’s mortgage default analysis is based on the Australian mortgage default model criteria updated with a New Zealand-specific default probability, market value declines, and other risk adjustments that relate to the New Zealand mortgage market.

The outstanding covered bonds, totalling NZD3.1bn, are guaranteed by ANZNZ Covered Bond Trust Limited.

The Fitch breakeven AP in line with the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.