TEXT-S&P Rates APT Pipelines Ltd.'s Proposed US$750 Mil Notes 'BBB'

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor‘s) Oct. 5, 2012-Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its ‘BBB’ rating to the US$750 million, 10-year fixed-rate, senior guaranteed notes to be issued by APT Pipelines Ltd. (APT; BBB/Stable). The notes will be guaranteed by Australian Pipeline Ltd. in its separate capacities as trustee and responsible entity of Australian Pipeline Trust and APT Investment Trust, and by certain other entities of the group. The issuance will be in the U.S. 144A market. When issued, the notes will rank pari passu with other senior unsecured debt issued by APT. The proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, including potentially repaying some of the existing debt of Hastings Diversified Utilities Fund, as part of APT’s expected acquisition of that business.

