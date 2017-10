Oct 25 (Reuters) - Moody’s has affirmed the ratings of all classes of Notes issued by Arbor Realty Mortgage Securities 2006-1, Ltd. The affirmations are due to the key transaction parameters performing within levels commensurate with the existing ratings levels. The rating action is the result of Moody’s on-going surveillance of commercial real estate collateralized debt obligation (CRE CDO CLO) transactions.