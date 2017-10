Sept 18 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service downgraded ARS Intermediate Holdings LLC’s (“ARS”) Corporate Family Rating (“CFR”) to Caa1 from B3, Probability of Default Rating to Caa1 from B3, and Senior Secured Second Lien Notes to B3 from B2. Moody’s also affirmed the Caa2 rating on the company’s Senior Secured PIK Notes.