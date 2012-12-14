TEXT-Fitch Affirms ASB's Covered Bonds 'AAA': Outlook Stable

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ASB Bank Limited’s (ASB, ‘AA-'/Stable/‘F1+') residential mortgage covered bonds at ‘AAA’ with a Stable Outlook.

The rating is based on ASB’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘AA-', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 (high) and an asset percentage (AP) of 84.5%, which is below Fitch’s breakeven AP of 85.5% for a ‘AAA’ rating.

In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds’ rating, the ‘AAA’ rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if the IDR is downgraded by two or more notches; if the D-Cap falls by more than one category; and if the programme’s AP rises above 85.5%. The Stable Outlook reflects that of ASB’s IDR.

ASB Bank Limited

Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: ‘AA-', Outlook Stable

Mortgage covered bond rating: ‘AAA’, Outlook Stable

D-Cap: 2 (high)

Asset segregation: very low

Liquidity gap and systemic risk: high

Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate

Systemic alternative management: moderate

Privileged derivatives: moderate

The driver of the D-Cap is the high risk assessment for the liquidity gap and systemic risk. This is principally driven by programme documentation which provides, in certain circumstances, for a six-month period prior to a scheduled covered bond maturity for cover pool asset sales.

Fitch has assessed the time required to sell cover pool assets in New Zealand as 12 months. The system-based alternative management and privileged derivatives components are assessed as moderate from a discontinuity point of view. The cover-pool specific alternative management is assessed as low and asset segregation as very low risk of discontinuity in line with all New Zealand programmes.

The D-Cap of 2, when combined with the institution’s IDR and potential recovery uplift, supports a ‘AAA’ rating on the covered bonds. As of 30 November 2012, the cover pool consisted of 18,601 loans secured by first ranking mortgages of New Zealand residential properties with a total outstanding balance of NZD2.545bn.

The portfolio is wholly made up of full documentation loans which have a weighted average current loan-to-value ratio of 46.3%, and a weighted average seasoning of 50.8 months. Floating-rate loans represent 48.2% of the value of the cover pool.

In a ‘AAA’ scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 10.6%, and a weighted average recovery rate of 67.7%. The agency’s mortgage default analysis is based on its New Zealand residential mortgage criteria. The outstanding covered bonds, totalling NZD1.559bn, are guaranteed by ASB Covered Bond Trustee as trustee of the ASB Covered Bond Trust.

The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.