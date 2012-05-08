FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P Report Says Asia-Pac Chemical Cos. Face Mixed Fortunes
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 8, 2012 / 2:32 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P Report Says Asia-Pac Chemical Cos. Face Mixed Fortunes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency) MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor‘s) May 8, 2012-Asia-Pacific petrochemical companies are seeing squeezed margins due to high oil prices. As a result, profits for this chemicals subsector has dampened in first-quarter ended March 31, 2012, according to an industry report card on the Asia-Pacific chemicals sector published today by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

“Input costs have escalated for Asia-Pacific chemical companies,” Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Brenda Wardlaw said. “But the impact was greater on petrochemical companies than on some chemical subsectors because of their significant dependence on oil as a raw material. Mining services on the other hand is experiencing more robust demand, while agribusiness continues to enjoy supportive supply and demand fundamentals.”

Nevertheless, our outlook for the Asia-Pacific chemicals sector remains stable for the rest of 2012. We also expect rated companies to continue to be mainly investment-grade. The region’s positive growth trajectory will maintain Asia-Pacific demand for chemical products. And companies’ strong market positions would assist them to pass on more expensive input costs to their customers.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.