TEXT-Fitch: Stable Performance in Non-Japan Asia SF in Q112

(The following was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, April 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings said that affirmations represented 100% of the rating actions taken on non-Japan Asia structured finance (SF) in Q112, continuing the trend from Q411. The Outlook for non-Japan Asia SF is Stable.

“Non-Japan Asia SF continued to show asset performance well within Fitch’s base case assumptions, leading to 100% affirmations in Q112 with Stable Outlook,” said Kate Lin, Director in Fitch’s Structured Finance team.

A total of 12 tranches were affirmed, comprising 10 tranches from three Korean RMBS transactions and two tranches from one Singapore CMBS transaction. The affirmations reflected increased credit enhancement levels due to portfolio amortisation as well as low defaults and delinquencies in the RMBS transactions.

The three Korea First Mortgage RMBS transactions have seen a slight increase in delinquencies since mid-2011, due to high household leverage. However, Fitch believes that any further deterioration is likely to be moderate as the low loan-to-value ratios of the underlying mortgages provide a strong incentive for borrowers to continue repaying their debt on a timely basis.

For the Singapore CMBS transaction, Silver Maple Investment Corporation Ltd (Silver Maple), the high occupancy rates of and stable cash flows generated from the underlying properties, plus adequate debt service coverage supported the affirmation. Fitch notes that CapitaMall Trust has arranged senior unsecured funding, with which it plans to refinance Silver Maple at the expected maturity date in October 2012.