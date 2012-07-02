FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: A-P's Life Insurance Market Faces A Challenging 2012
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
July 2, 2012 / 4:58 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: A-P's Life Insurance Market Faces A Challenging 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor‘s) July 2, 2012 -- Key life insurance markets in Asia Pacific are facing challenges associated with weakening or slowing economic conditions and volatility in investment markets. Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services sees these economic and investment market factors adversely affecting growth momentum, weakening capitalization and hampering earning prospects to varying degrees in the region. Our expectation is such that our stable credit outlook for the Asia-Pacific life insurance sector is moving towards a negative bias. That’s according to a report titled, “Asia-Pacific’s Life Insurance Market Faces a Challenging Outlook For 2012” that the rating agency published today.

“We have revised to negative from stable the outlook on the life insurance sectors in China and Taiwan, and maintained the existing negative outlook on the life sector in Japan” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst, Michael Vine. In the same vein, we have revised to stable from positive the outlook on the life sector in Korea, and maintained our stable outlooks on remaining life sectors covered in the region--on the basis of ongoing growth prospects and supportive capitalization in those markets.

The move to a negative outlook reflects weakening capitalization and projected lower growth in the short term for China’s life sector, while for Taiwan’s life sector, pressure on capitalization and growth as well as exposure to investment market volatility. Japan’s life sector outlook remains negative for economic and sovereign rating issues, although the sector’s fundamentals are stable with moderate premium growth expected.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.