FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P Publishes August Asia-Pacific SF Rtg Agency Confirmations
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 11, 2012 / 2:51 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P Publishes August Asia-Pacific SF Rtg Agency Confirmations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor‘s) Sept. 11, 2012 -- Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today published its list of material rating agency confirmations (RACs) for Asia-Pacific (ex-Japan) structured finance transactions during August 2012. We are publishing this list to provide investors and other market participants with more timely information regarding certain amendments to publicly rated structured finance transactions in Asia-Pacific (ex-Japan).

Our decision to provide a RAC reflects our opinion that a proposed amendment will not in and of itself result in a change, withdrawal, or qualification of the outstanding ratings. RACs may be issued before or after an amendment closes or becomes effective, and we may base such RACs on documentation that has not been executed, but which we believe to be in substantially final form.

The report, "Asia-Pacific (Ex-Japan) Structured Finance Transaction Amendments For Which S&P Provided Rating Agency Confirmations in August 2012," is available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, at www.globalcreditportal.com.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Standard & Poor’s Clarifies Its Approach To Requests For Rating Agency Confirmation On Structured Finance Transactions, May 18, 2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.