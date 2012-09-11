TEXT-S&P Publishes August Asia-Pacific SF Rtg Agency Confirmations

(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor‘s) Sept. 11, 2012 -- Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today published its list of material rating agency confirmations (RACs) for Asia-Pacific (ex-Japan) structured finance transactions during August 2012. We are publishing this list to provide investors and other market participants with more timely information regarding certain amendments to publicly rated structured finance transactions in Asia-Pacific (ex-Japan).

Our decision to provide a RAC reflects our opinion that a proposed amendment will not in and of itself result in a change, withdrawal, or qualification of the outstanding ratings. RACs may be issued before or after an amendment closes or becomes effective, and we may base such RACs on documentation that has not been executed, but which we believe to be in substantially final form.

The report, "Asia-Pacific (Ex-Japan) Structured Finance Transaction Amendments For Which S&P Provided Rating Agency Confirmations in August 2012," is available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, at www.globalcreditportal.com.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Standard & Poor’s Clarifies Its Approach To Requests For Rating Agency Confirmation On Structured Finance Transactions, May 18, 2012