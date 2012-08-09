TEXT-S&P Report Says Asia-Pacific Telcos Pursue Data Revenue Growth

(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor‘s) Aug. 9, 2012--Asia-Pacific’s rated telecommunications companies are pumping in significant amounts of funds to upgrade their network infrastructure to next generation technology. These investments would enable them to capture a greater share of revenue from an expected rapid increase in data usage, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said in a report published today, “Asia-Pacific Telecom Companies Tussle In The Search For Data Revenue Growth”.

“The proliferation of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices is propelling exponential growth of data volumes for the region’s telecom operators,” Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Paul Draffin said. “But competitive pressures could erode the expected revenue gains. Moreover, rated telecom companies face regulatory risk and technological threats, such as mobile voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP).”

Nevertheless, we consider that rated Asia-Pacific telecom operators would be able to maintain their credit quality. Their robust balance sheets, solid earnings, and leading market positions for many rated players should enable them to withstand the pressures.