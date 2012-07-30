TEXT-S&P Assigns 'A+' Ratings To Asteron Life Ltd. Outlook Stable

(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We consider Asteron Life to be a “core” subsidiary of Suncorp Group Ltd.

-- As a result, we have assigned financial strength and issuer credit ratings of ‘A+’ on Asteron Life.

-- The ratings on Asteron Life are equalized with those on the core operating companies of the Suncorp Group.

-- The outlook on the ratings is stable.

Rating Action

On July 30, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘A+’ financial strength and issuer credit ratings on New Zealand life insurer Asteron Life Ltd. (ALLNZ). The outlook on the ratings is stable.

Rationale

The ratings on ALLNZ reflect our opinion of the insurer’s “core” status to the listed financial services group, Suncorp Group Ltd. (SGL; rated A/Stable/--; core operating entities rated A+/Stable/--). Given its core status, the ratings on ALLNZ are equalized with those on the SGL group of core operating companies under our group-rating methodology.

ALLNZ’s core status is based on our view that its products, markets, and customers are closely aligned to the group’s mainstream businesses; and that it is highly operationally integrated with other group entities. We also consider ALLNZ to be core while it demonstrates a sound operating performance and improvement consistent with group expectations, and is capitalized at a level at least commensurate with the group rating. For the company to retain its core status, we would need to see ongoing evidence of strong commitment at the group management level. A demonstration of this was the material capital injections provided to the company in 2012.

SGL is the ultimate parent of ALLNZ, and along with Suncorp’s Australian life insurer Suncorp Life and Superannuation Ltd. (SLSL; A+/Stable), forms SGL’s life insurance division. The combined life insurance division comprises a significant level of group capital and earnings, reducing the likelihood the group will divest its life operations in the medium to long term. Currently, the group’s life operations also provide the group with a fairly independent stream of stable earnings, and stronger underlying growth prospects than its mature non-life insurance and banking businesses. It also adds to the group’s capacity to attract new customers and increase loyalty of existing customers through cross-selling and broadening customer relationships.

ALLNZ is New Zealand’s third-largest life insurer and is now principally engaged in underwriting and distributing life assurance products. In line with ALLNZ’s strategy to reposition itself as a life risk specialist, the life insurer’s superannuation savings and funds management products are now closed to new customers. ALLNZ’s products are branded Asteron Life for advisor channels given its presence in that market, and AA Life for products sold through The New Zealand Automobile Association (NZAA; not rated) channels under a 50% joint-venture arrangement between NZAA and Suncorp Group NZ Ltd. (not rated).

We consider ALLNZ’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to be strong, based on its solid market presence in the New Zealand life market, very strong risk-based capital position, sound asset management and governance, and good liquidity position. Moderating aspects include a degree of leverage to movements in equity prices and interest rates, resulting in part from material exposures to participating life policies. In addition, ALLNZ is sensitive to issues affecting the advisor channel--which comprise the majority of its sales--such as regulatory changes. Its historical operating performance has also been adversely affected by weaker returns on some legacy products and challenging market conditions.

Outlook

The stable rating outlook on ALLNZ is directly correlated with that on SGL’s core operating entities. If the group rating were to increase, ALLNZ is also likely to be upgraded, and vice versa. There is also some tolerance for deterioration in ALLNZ’s SACP before we would lower the rating on ALLNZ.

Our stable outlook on the group rating reflects our expectation that:

-- The risk position of the group’s banking businesses will solidify at the adequate level, its earnings metrics will improve to be broadly in line with peers, and its funding and liquidity risks will continue to be satisfactorily managed.

-- The knock-on effects of volatile global debt markets due to stresses in Europe, and other factors affecting the group’s banking business, will be adequately managed.

-- The strong competitive position of, and business improvements in the group’s general insurance businesses will support their sound underlying earnings and allow them to withstand increased claims costs arising from natural peril events.

-- The competitive position and earnings capacity of the group’s life insurance businesses will remain supportive of their SACP.

-- The group will maintain a strong capital position, conservative asset allocations, as well as prudent reserving and reinsurance practices.

If our expectations are not met, the ratings may be lowered. Downward rating pressure could also come from:

-- Any further weakening in capitalization of its general insurance operations;

-- Emergence of new or unexpected asset-quality problems in the group’s banking operations;

-- Weakening of the bank’s funding and liquidity position compared to domestic peers, or if its peer group as a whole were to deteriorate.

We consider it unlikely that we would raise the ratings on the core operating entities of the group in the medium term. A higher rating would depend on Suncorp sustaining an improvement in its overall operating performance to levels commensurate with global best practice, and/or substantial positive development in the SACPs of the group’s banking and life insurance operations.

Our stable outlook on ALLNZ also reflects our view that it will retain its core status and that its operating performance and capital position will not deteriorate significantly. We may downgrade our view of ALLNZ’s core status to the group if it does not perform to group management’s expectations, or if there is some likelihood the group may divest ALLNZ in the medium term.

Ratings List

New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

Asteron Life Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating

Local Currency A+/Stable/--

Financial Strength Rating

Local Currency A+/Stable/--