TEXT-S&P Afrms 'BBB-' Rating On Astra International; Outlook Stable

(The following was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- Astra is likely to maintain its strong financial performance over the next two years, given continued high demand for automotives, strong commodity prices, and fairly stable interest rates.

-- We consider the Indonesia-based conglomerate to be strategically important to its parent Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd.

-- We are therefore affirming our ‘BBB-’ long-term corporate credit rating and ‘axA-’ ASEAN regional scale rating on Astra.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company’s financial management will remain conservative despite its business expansion plans.

Rating Action

On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BBB-’ long-term corporate credit rating on PT Astra International Tbk. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we affirmed our ‘axA-’ long-term ASEAN regional scale rating on the company.

Rationale

The affirmed rating reflects Astra’s ‘bb+’ stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and a one-notch uplift because of expected support from its parent, Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd. (Jardine Group: A-/Stable/--; cnAA/--). The rating reflects our view that the company has a “fair” business risk profile and “modest” financial risk profile.

Astra’s SACP is similar to the long-term foreign currency rating on Indonesia (BB+/Positive/B; axBBB+/axA-2). We expect Astra to have low leverage over the next six to 18 months, excluding its captive financial services entities. Over the same period, the company should also generate strong foreign currency cash flows from the commodities businesses to service its borrowings. In addition, the company has good capital market standing and excellent financial flexibility, in our view. This is because many of its operating companies are listed and have strong market positions and good profitability.

The SACP also factors in Astra’s exposure to cyclical and economically sensitive sectors (such as palm oil and mining contracting), increasing competition in the automobile business, and the company’s potential large investments and high execution risk in capital-intensive segments.

The one-notch of uplift due to support from Jardine Group reflects our assessment that Astra is strategically important to its parent, even though the parent does not guarantee the company’s financial obligations. Jardine Group has a record of owning and closely managing its core businesses over a long period.

In our base-case scenario, we expect Astra’s borrowings (excluding financial services) to increase in 2012-2013 to about Indonesian rupiah (IDR) 10 trillion-IDR11 trillion. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Astra’s leverage is a low IDR8.5 trillion, with a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 0.6x and a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt of more than 90%, reflecting a “modest” financial risk profile, according to our criteria. The company has slightly increased debt to fund its capital expenditure, but we believe the company’s credit protection measures are more than adequate for its SACP. We anticipate that the ratio of total debt to EBITDA will remain below 1.5x and FFO-to-debt ratio will exceed 60%. We calculated these ratios after adjusting for debt and cash flows, based on our captive finance methodology.

Most of Astra’s businesses have minimal debt, except for the heavy equipment and mining segments run by PT United Tractors Tbk (UT: unrated). UT raised equity of IDR6 trillion in June 2011, and used part of the proceeds and increased debt to acquire five coal concessions. UT accounted for almost 70% of Astra’s total debt as of Dec. 31, 2011.

Astra’s automotive distribution and palm oil businesses contributed almost 50% to its pre-tax profit in 2011. These businesses have minimal debt and are cash generative, with limited capital expenditure needs. Financial services entities contribute about 17% to operating income.

In our view, Astra’s profitability and cash flows are particularly sensitive to credit market conditions because its financing business depends on wholesale funding to underwrite automotive sales. Nevertheless, we note that Astra has increasingly diversified its funding sources. A simultaneous disruption in the credit market and a slowdown in the economy could increase credit costs and weaken the loan quality of Astra’s financing business.

Nevertheless, we believe the company’s management of its financial services entities is conservative. Our view is based on Astra’s practice of prudent provisioning, its strong capital structure, and locked-in interest margins with back-to-back matching of receivables and loan tenor. The financial services entities’ ratio of debt-to-equity is about 4.5x-5.5x, which is within the regulator’s maximum debt-to-equity ratio of 10x.

Liquidity

In our opinion, Astra’s liquidity is “strong”. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company has a cash balance of IDR11.1 trillion (US$1.2 billion) and US$1.33 billion of undrawn committed financing facilities.

We estimate the company’s liquidity sources will exceed uses by more than 50% in 2012, based on the following major assumptions:

-- Astra will generate EBITDA of IDR20 trillion (US$2.2 billion) in 2012.

-- Astra’s expenditures for 2012 will include working capital needs of IDR3.84 trillion (US$420 million), capital expenditure of IDR13 trillion (US$1.4 billion), and dividend distribution of IDR9.5 trillion (US$1.0 billion).

In assessing liquidity, we have assumed that Astra will be able to renew its short-term bank debts of IDR4.4 trillion (US$487 million) based on its record and good relationships with banks. Cash, undrawn committed facilities, EBITDA, capital expenditure, and short-term debts do not include those of its financial services companies.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Astra will maintain strong cash flows and liquidity. The prospects for profitability appear reasonably good. In our opinion, Astra will invest in expanding its business portfolio, but will still manage the expansion within its conservative investment framework.

We could lower the rating if Astra undertakes aggressive expansion and acquisitions, leading to a significant change in its business and financial risk profiles or we assess the support from Jardine Group has weakened.

We could upgrade Astra if we raise our transfer & convertibility risk assessment of Indonesia to ‘BBB’ from BBB- This would be accompanied by an improvement in the company’s business risk profile, particularly through greater diversification and reduced concentration of profits from a particular business segment. At the same time, Astra would maintain its “modest” financial risk profile and its ability to weather sovereign financial stress.