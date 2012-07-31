BRIEF-Correction to Text, June 7, 2012, Release: Moody's affirms the underlying ratings of Atlantic Marine Corps. Communities LLC (NC) Military Housing Revenue Bonds; outlook remains stable on all classes
August 1 (Reuters) - Correction to Text, June 7, 2012, Release: Moody’s affirms the underlying ratings of Atlantic Marine Corps. Communities LLC (NC) Military Housing Revenue Bonds; outlook remains stable on all classes