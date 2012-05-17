FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&PBulletin: Aurora Oil & Gas Rtg Unaffected By Acquisitions
May 17, 2012 / 3:35 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&PBulletin: Aurora Oil & Gas Rtg Unaffected By Acquisitions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

May 17, 2012-Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its rating on Australia-based Aurora Oil & Gas Ltd. (B/Stable/--) is not immediately affected by the company’s proposed acquisition of an additional 6% non-operated working interest in the Sugarloaf Area of Mutual Interest (AMI), located in Texas’ Eagle Ford Shale basin.

In our view, this acquisition could provide some benefit to the company’s small asset base and low production levels. However, we continue to consider the company’s business risk profile as “vulnerable”, reflecting its limited operating track record and diversity, with all of its operations concentrated in the Eagle Ford Shale basin.

The rating on Aurora is also not immediately affected by the company’s A$120 million underwritten global equity raising and on-market unconditional offer for Eureka Energy Ltd. Eureka holds a 6.25% non-operated working interest in Sugarloaf AMI. We would further assess the impact of these actions as they progress closer to completion.

A key rating factor amid the investments and corporate actions is Aurora’s liquidity position. We believe the company’s liquidity should remain “adequate”, taking into account the proposed Sugarloaf AMI acquisition and equity raising. However, liquidity could weaken if the takeover of Eureka succeeds without sufficient support from the proceeds of the global equity raising, existing cash, and operating cash flow. Moreover, higher capital expenditure commitments for the expanded acreage in Sugarloaf AMI could also worsen liquidity. Consequently, the rating could come under pressure if we believe there is a material deficit in Aurora’s sources of liquidity, including cash and available credit facilities, compared to its uses of liquidity in the next 12 months.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Standard & Poor’s Raises Its Oil Price Assumptions; Natural Gas Price Assumptions Unchanged, March 22, 2012

-- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, , Jan. 20, 2012

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

