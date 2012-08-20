TEXT-Fitch: Australian Bank Results Show Improving Funding Profiles

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY/LONDON, August 20 (Fitch) The latest figures from three of Australia’s biggest banks show improved funding profiles as the sector gradually reduces its reliance on wholesale funding, Fitch Ratings says.

Change is likely to be slow, because reliance on wholesale borrowing is due partly to structural factors, but the trend supports our high ratings for Australian banks compared with those in many other countries.

The figures from National Australia Bank (‘AA-'/Stable), Australia & New Zealand Banking Group (‘AA-'/Stable) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (‘AA-'/Stable) indicate that subdued credit growth has aided their funding by allowing them to finance new lending largely through deposit growth. The funding profile of Australian banks is one of our main concerns for the sector, both because of the high use of wholesale funding and because much of it is provided from overseas and for short durations.

An increased reliance on retail deposits, which tend to be more stable than wholesale funding, together with greater duration in wholesale funding, is therefore a welcome trend. Structural factors - including a large current account deficit and mandatory long-term savings - mean that restructuring of funding profiles will be a slow process.

While deposits provide more stable funding, competition to attract those deposits is likely to remain fierce over the short- to medium-term, and is pushing up funding costs. We expect this to result in modest pressure on margins, though banks will limit the impact by re-pricing their lending where possible.

An example of this is the recent decision by several banks not to pass on all of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s 50bp interest rate cut to their mortgage customers in May. The subdued credit growth will also reduce revenue growth, which will be partly offset by cost-efficiency measures. The major banks’ profitability remains solid and stable overall, reflecting their relatively straightforward business models. This provides a substantial buffer to absorb future losses.

Asset quality has also improved, though sectors such as manufacturing, retail and tourism - which are exposed to the strong Australian dollar - remain under pressure. The current slowdown in China, Australia’s largest trading partner, is yet to have a significant impact on the Australian economy. However, significant deterioration in bank asset quality indicators is unlikely, assuming there is no “hard landing” in China.