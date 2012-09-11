FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P Report Explains Treatment Of Aust's Carbon Tax Payments
September 11, 2012 / 11:56 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P Report Explains Treatment Of Aust's Carbon Tax Payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor‘s) Sept. 12, 2012--Under Australia’s carbon tax assistance measures, eligible electricity companies will receive compensation for them to transition to a carbon permit trading environment. But these measures are transitional and nonrecurring in nature, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said in a report published today titled, “How Standard & Poor’s Treats The Carbon Tax Compensation For Australia’s Electricity Sector”.

“We consider cash payments and the free carbon permits that will be allocated under the carbon tax assistance measures to be nonrecurring items. As such, we will exclude them from our financial measures when conducting a credit analysis,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Thomas Jacquot.

Standard & Poor’s criteria specify that one-off items be removed from a credit analysis because we believe they are not indicative of future performance.

