FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P Report Says Australian Banks To Retain Domestic, NZ Focus
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
July 31, 2012 / 12:25 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P Report Says Australian Banks To Retain Domestic, NZ Focus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor‘s) July 31, 2012--Unlike their peers in the Asia-Pacific, Australian banks appear content to remain closer to home, focusing mainly on Australia and New Zealand, according to a report published today by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

The report, “We Still Call Australia Home: Banks Down Under Likely To Retain Domestic And New Zealand Focus,” says the domestic operations of the four major Australian banks account for 80% of their total exposures. The four are Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+), Commonwealth Bank of Australia (AA-/Stable/A-1+), National Australia Bank Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+), and Westpac Banking Corp. (AA-/Stable/A-1+).

”Australia’s major banks are likely to maintain New Zealand as their key overseas exposure for the next several years,“ said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Sharad Jain. ”The four major Australian banking groups collectively dominate the banking sector in New Zealand, where they have a long-standing presence.

“We expect banks to make incremental changes to their offshore exposures, though there could be a greater focus on Asia in the longer term,” Jain said.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- From Independence To Interdependence: China, Hong Kong, And Singapore Majors Lead Asia-Pacific Banks’ Charge For Offshore Growth, July 31, 2012

-- Europe Crisis Poses Multidimensional Risks To Asia-Pacific banks, But Impact Is Manageable, Feb. 24, 2012

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banks: Rating Methodology and Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.