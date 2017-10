July 31 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service has, for the first time, published an overview of the quarterly performance of Australia’s four major banks’ covered bond programs. Since the four major Australian banks - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (Aa2/P-1), Commonwealth Bank of Australia (Aa2/P-1), National Australia Bank Ltd (Aa2/P-1), and Westpac Banking Corporation (Aa2/P-1) - first issued covered bonds in 2011, the total issuance has increased to AUD30.76 billion.