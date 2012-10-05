TEXT-S&P: 38 Hybrids By 8 Australian Banks Off CreditWatch Pos.

(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor‘s) Oct. 5, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Rating Services said today that it has raised its ratings on 38 hybrid capital instruments issued by eight Australian banking groups and their subsidiary companies; and at the same time removed them from CreditWatch with positive implications, where they were placed on Sept. 7, 2012 (see list).
This rating action follows a statement by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA), on Sept. 28, 2012, concerning the release of its Basel III capital reform package. The ratings affected by this announcement include those on preference shares, junior subordinated debt, and other hybrid instruments issued by Australian financial institutions. Our counterparty credit ratings on these institutions are unaffected, because our view of the risk profiles of the banks otherwise are unchanged.
In its announcement, which gives effect to the major elements of the Basel III capital reforms in Australia, as of Jan. 1, 2013, APRA has removed the requirement for its approval of payments by Australian-incorporated authorized deposit-taking institutions in relation to Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments. This development increases Standard & Poor’s confidence concerning the repayment capacity of Australian banks on their hybrid capital obligations.
To From
Preferred Stock (3 issues) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos
Junior Subordinated (1 issue) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos
ANZ National Bank Ltd.
Junior Subordinated (1 issue) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos
Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Preferred Stock (2 issues) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos
Other Preferred Stock (1 issue) BBB BBB-/WatchPos
Junior Subordinated (1 issue) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos
CBA Capital Trust
Junior Subordinated (1 issue) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos
CBA Capital Trust II
Junior Subordinated (1 issue) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos
ASB Capital Ltd.
Junior Subordinated (1 issue) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos
ASB Capital No.2 Ltd.
Junior Subordinated (1 issue) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos
Bank of Western Australia Ltd.
Junior Subordinated (1 issue) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos
Preferred Capital Ltd.
Preferred Stock (1 issue) BBB BBB-/WatchPos
National Australia Bank Ltd.
Preferred Stock (2 issues) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos
Junior Subordinated (3 issues) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos
National Capital Instruments LLC 2
Junior Subordinated (1 issue) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos
National Capital Trust III
Junior Subordinated (1 issue) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos
BNZ Income Securities Ltd.
Preferred Stock (1 issue) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos
BNZ Income Securities 2 Ltd.
Preferred Stock (1 issue) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos
Westpac Banking Corp.
Preferred Stock (2 issues) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos
Junior Subordinated (3 issues) BBB+ BBB/WatchPos
Macquarie Bank Ltd.
Preferred Stock (1 issue) BBB- BB+/WatchPos
Macquarie Capital Loans Management Ltd.
Preferred Stock (1 issue) BB+ BB/WatchPos
Macquarie PMI LLC
Preferred Stock (1 issue) BB+ BB/WatchPos
Macquarie Finance Ltd.
Junior Subordinated Debt (1 issue) BBB- BB+/WatchPos
Suncorp-Metway Ltd.
Preferred Stock (2 issues) A- BBB+/WatchPos
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd.
Preferred Stock (2 issues) BBB BBB-/WatchPos
Bank of Queensland Ltd.
Preferred Stock (1 issue) BBB- BB+/WatchPos