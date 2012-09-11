TEXT-S&P: New Report Discusses Covered Bonds In Australia & NZ

(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor‘s) Sept. 11, 2012 -- In the past two years covered bonds have emerged as a new funding option for some of Asia Pacific’s banks, says Standard & Poor’s in a new report.

New Zealand banks started issuing covered bonds in 2010, Australia followed suit in 2011, while regulators and stakeholders in Singapore, Japan, and Korea are at differing stages of developing frameworks for issuance of this brand of bonds.

“In Standard & Poor’s opinion, the experience of Australian and New Zealand banks with covered bonds shows that issues of this type have the potential to support the funding and liquidity of banks,” says credit analyst Sharad Jain, in the report published on Sept. 10, 2012. “We consider that covered bonds have improved Australian and New Zealand banks’ diversity of funding sources as well as the tenor of their borrowings.”

Despite the relative successes with covered bonds seen by the Australian and New Zealand banks, Standard & Poor’s expects that in the near term, covered bond issuance from banks in other Asia Pacific countries is likely to remain low, given the strong support from customer deposits in these countries.

