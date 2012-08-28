FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P Updates Report On Australian Housing And RMBS Markets
August 28, 2012 / 4:26 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P Updates Report On Australian Housing And RMBS Markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor‘s) Aug. 28, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services has updated its report on Australia’s housing market and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) for investors and other market participants. The report provides an overview of the key drivers that underpin the performance trends of housing loans in Australia, and differentiates the Australian housing market from those in other countries.

The report covers:

-- Australia’s economy and demographic trends;

-- An overview of the Australian legal and taxation systems;

-- An analysis of the Australian housing and residential property loan markets;

-- The role of lenders’ mortgage insurance in Australian prime RMBS;

-- A summary of housing-loan products and their features;

-- Key features of offshore RMBS securitization;

-- A summary of the performance history of Australian RMBS transactions; and

-- The key structural features of Australian RMBS.

