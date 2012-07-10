TEXT-S&P Afms Rtgs On Australian Mutual LT2 Capital Funding (No. 1)

(The following was released by the rating agency)

July 10, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its ratings on all tranches of notes issued by Australian Mutual LT2 Capital Funding (No. 1) Ltd. (AMCF) (see list). The A$44.1 million floating-rate notes issued by AMCF are secured by a portfolio of lower tier 2 (LT2) instruments issued by 15 participating Australian credit unions.

The credit performance of the instruments issued by each of the credit unions has a direct impact on the timely payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal to noteholders. The rating affirmations reflect the credit quality of the underlying portfolio of credit unions that have issued the LT2 instruments.

Standard & Poor’s undertakes surveillance of its outstanding ratings over time, and has typically informed the market of any consequent changes to its credit opinions. To enhance market transparency, we will also be publishing rating affirmations from time to time after conducting a rating review that does not result in a rating change.

A total of $5.9 million of notes have been repaid since the transaction closed, following the redemption of an equivalent amount of LT2 instruments by some of the credit unions after a merger of the institutions. This has reduced the exposure of the portfolio to 15 credit unions from 21. It has affected the transaction by increasing the minimum credit enhancement commensurate with the ratings on the notes due to the increase in the concentration to the remaining credit unions in the portfolio.

However, this is partially offset by the increase in the credit support provided to the notes due to the nonamortizing loss reserve of $5 million. Given the current trend, we believe further consolidation is likely within the industry before the scheduled maturity date of these notes in 2016. This could lead to further concentration of the portfolio to certain credit unions, consequently increasing the minimum credit support commensurate with the ratings on the notes. The largest obligor in the portfolio currently accounts for more than 20% of the total portfolio balance.

If further consolidation were to lead to redemption of the LT2 instruments and a consequent reduction in the portfolio size, we would expect an increase in yield strain in the portfolio due to the sequential repayment to noteholders and the fixed expenses of the trust payable to transaction participants. The rating affirmation reflects our view that the rated notes are able to withstand stresses that are commensurate with their current rating level.