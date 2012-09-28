FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2012 / 2:11 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P Report: Australian Mutuals Are Stable, But Pressures Loom

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor‘s) Sept. 28, 2012--Despite the low-credit-growth outlook for Australia’s overall banking sector and the heightened competition for deposits from the country’s four major and other regional banks, we believe that our ratings on Australia’s credit unions, building societies, and mutual banks (“mutuals”) will remain largely stable in the medium term, says Standard & Poor’s in a new research report titled “Australian Mutuals On A Familiar Path of Ratings Stability, But Pressures Slowly Mount”.

Standard & Poor’s currently rates around 65% of Australian mutuals (by assets). We expect that most of these mutuals will stay within the ‘BBB’ range through the next one-to-two years.

The report looks at the business position, capital & earnings, risk position, and funding & liquidity of the Australian mutuals sectors as a whole, concluding that their medium-term ratings outlook is secure.

“In our view, upward rating potential for the highest rated mutuals (i.e. those rated ‘BBB+') is very limited and unlikely,” says the report’s author, credit analyst Andrew Mayes. “We believe that well-matched mergers that are effectively executed could support upward rating potential for some mutuals currently rated below ‘BBB+', but in this regard, merger benefits would need to be sufficient to strengthen our assessment of business and risk position factors, which are the most common factors currently constraining ratings relative to higher rated peers.”

